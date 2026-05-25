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  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit

Earbud headphones with microphone

TAE2000OR/97

Available in

Black
Black
Light Blue
Light Blue
Orange
Orange
Purple
Purple
White
White

Feel the beat, love the fit

Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.

See all benefits

Feel the beat, love the fit

  • Comfortable earbuds

  • In-line control

  • USB-C connector

  • Rich bass with clear sound

Ergonomic fit for all-day wear

Compact for a comfortable fit, so you can enjoy listening all day long.

Rich bass and crisp sound, whatever you’re listening to

What’s life on the go without your favourite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass through powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening with in-ear earbuds that fit just right.

Built-in microphone. Switch from your playlist to a call in an instant

These superb earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to music to taking calls, so you’ll always stay connected wherever you are.

Technical Specifications

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