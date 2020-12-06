Discontinued
TAT1235WT/97
Love what you hear. Love how they look
The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely
Bluetooth®
White
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send message to friend, check the weather and more.