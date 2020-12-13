Discontinued
TAT3265PK/97
Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call
T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound
Bluetooth®
Pink
Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Touch control, Use the touch to manage your music and call conveniently. you can play&pause, play previous&next track music and answer or reject the call.