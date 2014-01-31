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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

TX1WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

High Resolution Sound

The Philips TX1 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free

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Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

High Resolution Sound

  • White

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Technical Specifications

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