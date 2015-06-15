Discontinued
TX2BTBK/00
Wireless precision sound
The lightweight TX2BT Bluetooth earphones deliver precise sound with extended bass and a comfy fit with oval sound tubes. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.
13.5mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
NFC
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls – without the hassle of cables. Change tracks and answer calls with the easy to use remote control.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Actual results may vary