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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

TX2BTWT/00

Wireless precision sound

The lightweight TX2BT Bluetooth earphones deliver precise sound with extended bass and a comfy fit with oval sound tubes. The MusicChain feature allows you to share music with friends by pairing with other MusicChain enabled earphones.

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Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

Wireless precision sound

  • 13.5mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • NFC

Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

Tangle-free flat cables for convenience on the go

Anti-slip flat cable ensures that your cord always stays tangle free.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

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