Support
WP3887
Does the water purifier change the taste of water?
Why does philips water purifier drop when it has a large volume of water?
Can I use the water purifier at a low water input pressure?
Can I connect my water purifier to an electrical water tap?
Can activated carbon harm my health?
Why is the filter effect of my water purifier not obvious?
Why does the water flow weakly at the filtered setting?
When do I have to replace the filter cartridge?
What should I pay attention to in daily use?
Why is the connection nut leaking?
Philips water purifier does not match the size of tap at home, what should I do?
Can I use this water purifier to clean water sources other than tap water?
How long can I store filtered water?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair