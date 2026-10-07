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New

i9000Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9003/30

Perfect close shave and skin comfort

Philips i9000 delivers skin-level closeness with its Triple Action Lift&Cut system and 360° Flexing compact heads, even in hard-to-shave areas. AI-powered SkinIQ technology senses and adapts to your skin for ultimate comfort and precision.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Perfect close shave and skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift&Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Power Adapt Sensor

  • 5 Years Warranty***

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor

  2. vs. coating with no beads

  3. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase

  4. vs. water in cartridge