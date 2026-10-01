New
XP9213/73
Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige, with Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system and 360° Precision Flexing compact head cuts hair at 0.00mm skin-level, even on dense beard. Powered by AI, SkinIQ senses, guides and adapts for intelligent skin comfort.
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Hydro SkinGlide Coating
5 Years Warranty****
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase