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  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

New

i9000 PrestigeWet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

XP9213/73

Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

Philips i9000 Prestige, with Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system and 360° Precision Flexing compact head cuts hair at 0.00mm skin-level, even on dense beard. Powered by AI, SkinIQ senses, guides and adapts for intelligent skin comfort.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Hydro SkinGlide Coating

  • 5 Years Warranty****

Up to 0.00mm skin-level close shave, long-lasting result

Up to 0.00mm skin-level close shave, long-lasting result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor

  2. vs. coating with no beads

  3. vs. water in cartridge

  4. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase