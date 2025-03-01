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  • 2x Wet Replacement Filter 2x Wet Replacement Filter 2x Wet Replacement Filter

    6000 & 7000 Series Wet filter replacement kit

    XV1770/10

    2x Wet Replacement Filter

    Wet filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000& 6000 Series ranges. The kit contains 2 set of full wet filters. Recommended to replace every six months.

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    6000 & 7000 Series Wet filter replacement kit

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    2x Wet Replacement Filter

    Compatible with Vac & Wash 6000 & 7000 Series

    • Philips Original Accessories
    • Wet filter replacement
    • A set of 2 wet filters for Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 6000/7000 Series

    Original filter replacement for Wet & Dry 6000 & 7000

    It is recommended to replace each filter every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

    For optimal cleaning results replace every 6 months

    It is recommended to replace each filter every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

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