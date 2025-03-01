XV1770/10
2x Wet Replacement Filter
Wet filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000& 6000 Series ranges. The kit contains 2 set of full wet filters. Recommended to replace every six months.See all benefits
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It is recommended to replace each filter every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.
It is recommended to replace each filter every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.
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