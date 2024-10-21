XW6264/11
Cleans All Types of Dirt in One Go
With this 2-in-1 cleaning solution, you can remove dust, dirt, stains, liquid messes and bacteria in one go; no need to vacuum first. Easily switch to the Handheld setup to clean upholstery, furniture and on top of plinths.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easily switch between Vacuum&Wash and Handheld setup, depending on the cleaning need.
Clean wet and dry dirt in one go, while leaving a perfectly mopped floor. No need to vacuum first.
The handheld setup comes with 3 accessories for cleaning upholstery, furniture and on top of plinths.
The AquaSpin 2500 RPM nozzle more cleans dust, dirt, stains and liquid messes in a single stroke.¹
Automatically cleans the device of moist, dirt and bacteria after every use. No manual cleaning and always ready to use.
PowerCyclone Aqua efficiently separates and locks dirt and dirty water, enabling a constant flow of fresh water running through the brushes and on the floor.
The absorption, normal & intensive settings are tailored to tackle any type of dirt and liquid mess effectively.
Covers up to 80m² on a single battery charge, without compromising on cleaning power and results.²
The ultra soft microfiber brushes are tough on dirt, yet gentle on hard floors. Can be used on all floors that can be cleaned with a traditional mop.
Thanks to 90 to 180 degrees device flexibility, it even cleans hard-to-reach areas and enables exceptional maneuverability.
It has never been so easy to clean up after your pet, from the (wet) dirt they bring in from outside to the hairs they leave on upholstery.
Easily maneuver the device against tricky spots like plinths or close to walls. Clean with up to 2 mm margin.
Designed for all types of hard floors, to remove grease, stain and sticky dirt easily. Up to 25 cleaning sessions in one bottle.³
Performance
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Sustainability
Product weight and dimension
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.