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  • Cleans All Types of Dirt in One Go Cleans All Types of Dirt in One Go Cleans All Types of Dirt in One Go

    6000 Series Vacuum & Wash Cordless

    XW6264/11

    Cleans All Types of Dirt in One Go

    With this 2-in-1 cleaning solution, you can remove dust, dirt, stains, liquid messes and bacteria in one go; no need to vacuum first. Easily switch to the Handheld setup to clean upholstery, furniture and on top of plinths.

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    6000 Series Vacuum & Wash Cordless

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    Cleans All Types of Dirt in One Go

    • Skip vacuuming: Vacuum&Wash in one go
    • Including Handheld setup
    • Patented high speed brushes: AquaSpin 2500 RPM
    • Auto-Clean system: no manual brush cleaning
    • Always clean with fresh water: PowerCyclone Aqua
    2-in-1 cleaning solution: Vacuum&Wash and Handheld

    2-in-1 cleaning solution: Vacuum&Wash and Handheld

    Easily switch between Vacuum&Wash and Handheld setup, depending on the cleaning need.

    Vacuum&Wash in one go: skip vacuuming

    Vacuum&Wash in one go: skip vacuuming

    Clean wet and dry dirt in one go, while leaving a perfectly mopped floor. No need to vacuum first.

    Handheld setup if wet cleaning is not needed

    Handheld setup if wet cleaning is not needed

    The handheld setup comes with 3 accessories for cleaning upholstery, furniture and on top of plinths.

    Patented high speed brushes: AquaSpin 2500 RPM

    Patented high speed brushes: AquaSpin 2500 RPM

    The AquaSpin 2500 RPM nozzle more cleans dust, dirt, stains and liquid messes in a single stroke.¹

    Hygienic Auto-Clean system: no manual brush cleaning

    Hygienic Auto-Clean system: no manual brush cleaning

    Automatically cleans the device of moist, dirt and bacteria after every use. No manual cleaning and always ready to use.

    Always clean with fresh water thanks to PowerCyclone Aqua

    Always clean with fresh water thanks to PowerCyclone Aqua

    PowerCyclone Aqua efficiently separates and locks dirt and dirty water, enabling a constant flow of fresh water running through the brushes and on the floor.

    3 dedicated cleaning modes for every need

    3 dedicated cleaning modes for every need

    The absorption, normal & intensive settings are tailored to tackle any type of dirt and liquid mess effectively.

    High performance cleaning for the full house

    High performance cleaning for the full house

    Covers up to 80m² on a single battery charge, without compromising on cleaning power and results.²

    Gentle on hard floors: ultra soft microfiber brushes

    Gentle on hard floors: ultra soft microfiber brushes

    The ultra soft microfiber brushes are tough on dirt, yet gentle on hard floors. Can be used on all floors that can be cleaned with a traditional mop.

    Deep reach under low furniture, exceptional maneuverability

    Deep reach under low furniture, exceptional maneuverability

    Thanks to 90 to 180 degrees device flexibility, it even cleans hard-to-reach areas and enables exceptional maneuverability.

    Ideal for pet owners: easily clean daily pet messes

    Ideal for pet owners: easily clean daily pet messes

    It has never been so easy to clean up after your pet, from the (wet) dirt they bring in from outside to the hairs they leave on upholstery.

    Clean close to plinths with up to 2 mm margin

    Clean close to plinths with up to 2 mm margin

    Easily maneuver the device against tricky spots like plinths or close to walls. Clean with up to 2 mm margin.

    With Philips Floor Cleaning Solution for excellent results

    With Philips Floor Cleaning Solution for excellent results

    Designed for all types of hard floors, to remove grease, stain and sticky dirt easily. Up to 25 cleaning sessions in one bottle.³

    Technical Specifications

    • Performance

      Cyclone
      PowerCyclone Aqua
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging time
      6 hours
      Battery voltage
      21.6 V
      Brush technology
      AquaSpin 2500
      Brush speed
      2500 RPM
      Interchangeable batteries
      No
      Runtime in Vacuum only normal mode
      45 minutes
      Runtime in Vacuum only turbo mode
      16 minutes
      Runtime in Vacuum&Wash normal mode
      25 minutes
      Runtime in Vacuum&Wash turbo mode
      15 minutes

    • Usability

      Clean water tank capacity
      450 ml
      Dirty water tank capacity
      420 ml
      Surface coverage per battery
      Up to 80 m2
      LEDs Vacuum&Wash nozzle
      No
      Indicator for full dirty water tank
      Yes
      Compatible detergents
      Philips Floor Cleaner XV1792

    • Filtration

      Wet filter system
      4-stage filtration system
      Dry filter system
      5-stage cyclonic filtration system

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • Long crevice tool
      • Cleaning brush
      • Motorized Mini Turbo Brush
      • 2in1 combination tool
      • Philips Floor Cleaning Solution
      • After-clean and storage station

    • Design

      Color
      Coral Mood

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled material

    • Product weight and dimension

      Dimensions After-clean & Storage station
      L 37 x W 35 x H 111 cm
      Dimensions in Vacuum & Wash Setup
      L 23 x W 25x H 110 cm
      Weight in Vacuum&Wash setup
      4.5 kg

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