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  • 2x Dry Replacement Filter
  • 2x Dry Replacement Filter

6000 & 7000 SeriesDry filter replacement kit

XV1771/10

2x Dry Replacement Filter

Dry filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000& 6000 Series ranges. The kit contains 2 set of full dry filters. Recommended to replace every six months.

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Compatible products
6000 Series

6000 Series
Vacuum & Wash Cordless

XW6264/11

Compatible with Vac & Wash 6000 & 7000 Series

2x Dry Replacement Filter

  • Philips Original Accessories

  • Dry filter replacement

  • A set of 2 full dry filters for Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 6000/7000 Series

Original filter replacement for Wet & Dry 6000 & 7000

High-efficiency filter captures fine dust and helps keep airflow strong.

For optimal cleaning results replace every 6 months

It is recommended to replace each filter every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

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