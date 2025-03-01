XV1771/10
2x Dry Replacement Filter
Dry filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000& 6000 Series ranges. The kit contains 2 set of full dry filters. Recommended to replace every six months.
Philips Original Accessories
Dry filter replacement
A set of 2 full dry filters for Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 6000/7000 Series
High-efficiency filter captures fine dust and helps keep airflow strong.
It is recommended to replace each filter every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.