XV1773/10
Replacement Cleaning brush
Brush replacement set compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 & 6000 Series ranges. The set contains 1 ultra-soft microfiber Power Brush. Recommended to replace every six months.
Philips Original Accessories
Ultra-soft microfiber brushes
Ultra-soft microfiber Brush for Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 6000 & 7000 Series
It is recommended to replace brush every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.
It is recommended to replace brush every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.