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  • Replacement Cleaning brush
  • Replacement Cleaning brush

6000 & 7000 SeriesBrush replacement set

XV1773/10

Replacement Cleaning brush

Brush replacement set compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 & 6000 Series ranges. The set contains 1 ultra-soft microfiber Power Brush. Recommended to replace every six months.

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Compatible products
6000 Series

6000 Series
Vacuum & Wash Cordless

XW6264/11

Compatible with Vac & Wash 6000 & 7000 Series

Replacement Cleaning brush

  • Philips Original Accessories

  • Ultra-soft microfiber brushes

  • Ultra-soft microfiber Brush for Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 6000 & 7000 Series

Original brush replacement for Wet & Dry 6000 & 7000

It is recommended to replace brush every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

For optimal cleaning results replace every 6 months

It is recommended to replace brush every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

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