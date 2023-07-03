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    AquaTrio Cordless Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

    XW7110

    Advanced hygienic floor cleaning

    The innovative AquaTrio Corldess 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture.

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    AquaTrio Cordless Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 7000 Series

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    Advanced hygienic floor cleaning

    Vacuum and actively mop your hard floors in one go

    • Vacuum & thorough wet mopping
    • Flexible & easy-to-use design
    • Automated self-cleaning
    • Up to 25 min & 180m² cleaning**
    AquaSpin nozzle allows to vacuum and wash a floor in one go

    AquaSpin nozzle allows to vacuum and wash a floor in one go

    AquaSpin nozzle vacuums and actively mops hard floors effectively to remove dust, dirt, stains, spills, and up to 99.9% of bacteria*, in one go. The unique nozzle is designed to pick up dirt at both the front and back of the nozzle to make every stroke count.

    Two high-speed brushes wet clean the floor hygiencially

    Two high-speed brushes wet clean the floor hygiencially

    The innovative patented high-speed rotation brush technology with a constant flow of clean water enables self-cleaning power brushes and prevents spreading dirt over the floor. So you never need to rinse and wring out a dirty mop to clean with again!

    Wash floor always with clean water

    Wash floor always with clean water

    A constant flow of clean water from the clean water tank is released onto the floor. This ensures that each part of your floor is cleaned with fresh, clean water. You'll never mop with dirty mopping water, unlike with a traditional manual mop!

    Aqua Diffusion System allows to lock in dirty water

    Aqua Diffusion System allows to lock in dirty water

    All the picked-up wet & dry dirt is immediately separated and locked in the dirty water tank. You can empty tanks at any point, without having to touch the dirty mopping water.

    Enhanced cleaning of hard-to-reach areas

    Enhanced cleaning of hard-to-reach areas

    Effortlessly clean areas around chairs and table legs for maximum comfort. You can maneuver the device against tricky spots like plinths and room edges where dirt accumulates.

    Flexible cordless cleaning for effective performance

    Flexible cordless cleaning for effective performance

    Flexible design lets you to vacuum and wash even hard-to-reach areas under furniture. The appliance can go into a fully flat position without raising the nozzle and losing contact with the floor.

    3 cleaning modes to adjust to different cleaning needs

    3 cleaning modes to adjust to different cleaning needs

    The appliance has 3 cleaning modes. Normal wet mode intended for regular wet cleaning. The intense wet mode is for cleaning stubborn stains. Water absorption mode to pick up remaining moisture from the floor. Use the Digital LCD smart screen to switch power settings.

    Automated self-cleaning of the appliance and Power Brushes

    Automated self-cleaning of the appliance and Power Brushes

    Once your cleaning session is complete, simply place the appliance on the After-Clean & Storage station for an automated self-cleaning cycle that fully rinses the appliance and the Power Brushes. Once done, you can keep the whole system including the Power Brushes stored together so that it is all clean and ready for the next use.

    Digital LCD smart screen for in- and after use guidance

    Digital LCD smart screen for in- and after use guidance

    Digital LCD smart screen guides you with all information you need during and after the clean. Turn to the LCD screen to get live information on battery power status, cleaning modes, maintenance support and much more.

    Technical Specifications

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion battery
      Charging time
      4 hours
      Battery voltage
      25.9V
      Runtime
      25 minutes

    • Usability

      Clean water tank capacity
      670 ml
      Dirty water tank capacity
      600 ml
      Usable detergents
      Philips floor cleaning solution XV1792/01
      Dirt water tank full indicator
      Yes
      Surface coverage per battery
      Up to 180m2

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      Aqua Diffusion system

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzles
      AquaSpin nozzle
      Accessories included
      • After-clean & storage station
      • Cleaning brush

    • Design

      Color
      Charcoal Grey and Champagne

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Weight & Dimensions

      Weight
      4.6 kg
      Dimensions in set-up
      L26.5 x W22.5 x H110 cm
      Dimensions after-clean & storage station
      L34.5 x W32 x H24.3

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    • Tested with bacteria Staphylococcus aureus using water only
    • *Runtime applies in normal mode with one full battery charge. Cleaning range calculated coverage based on IEC standard 0,5m/sec test speed.

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