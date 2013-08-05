Discontinued
YS523/16
One tool, any look
Get a smooth face and a perfect stubble really easily with this 2-in-1 tool. It has two separate attachments: for shaving and trimming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going.
SmartClick
ComfortCut heads
2-in-1 tool
Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver or trimmer. Click it off again when you’ve finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver. Want to trim your beard or stubble? Time for the trimmer. One tool, any look.
Shave wet with shaving cream for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience.
Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or mustache. Simply rinse under the tap to clean.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.