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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
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Discontinued

Click & Styleshave & style

YS523/16

One tool, any look

Get a smooth face and a perfect stubble really easily with this 2-in-1 tool. It has two separate attachments: for shaving and trimming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

One tool, any look

  • SmartClick

  • ComfortCut heads

  • 2-in-1 tool

Choose between 2 click-on/off attachments to get your look

Choose between 2 click-on/off attachments to get your look

Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver or trimmer. Click it off again when you’ve finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver. Want to trim your beard or stubble? Time for the trimmer. One tool, any look.

For extra skin protection, use with shaving cream

For extra skin protection, use with shaving cream

Shave wet with shaving cream for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience.

Change your look with ease and precision

Change your look with ease and precision

Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or mustache. Simply rinse under the tap to clean.

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  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 