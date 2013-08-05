Discontinued
YS526/16
One tool, any look
Get a smooth face and a healthy skin really easily with this 2-in-1 tool. It has two separate attachments: for shaving and cleansing. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going.
SmartClick
ComfortCut heads
2-in-1 tool
The battery light goes on to show when the battery is low, charging or full.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years. You should replace the brush every 3 months for optimal results.
Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver or facial cleansing brush. Click it off again when you’ve finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver, For perfect stubble, reach for the trimmer. Want a clean face? Time for the cleaning brush. One tool, any look.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing