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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Click & Styleshave & cleanse

YS526/16

One tool, any look

Get a smooth face and a healthy skin really easily with this 2-in-1 tool. It has two separate attachments: for shaving and cleansing. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

One tool, any look

  • SmartClick

  • ComfortCut heads

  • 2-in-1 tool

Battery light shows when battery is low, charging or full

Battery light shows when battery is low, charging or full

The battery light goes on to show when the battery is low, charging or full.

2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years. You should replace the brush every 3 months for optimal results.

Choose between 2 click-on/off attachments to get your look

Choose between 2 click-on/off attachments to get your look

Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver or facial cleansing brush. Click it off again when you’ve finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver, For perfect stubble, reach for the trimmer. Want a clean face? Time for the cleaning brush. One tool, any look.

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing