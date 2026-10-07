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My Philips Epilator is not working

If your Philips epilator isn’t working properly, there could be several reasons. Use the guide below to solve the issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE708/00, BRE728/00, BRE257/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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