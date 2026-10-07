My Philips Epilator is not working

If your Philips epilator isn’t working properly, there could be several reasons. Use the guide below to solve the issue.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE708/00, BRE728/00, BRE257/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I use the attachments and accessories that come with my epilator?
How do I use the ProGuide attachment?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?