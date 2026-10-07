My Philips Epilator is not charging

If your Philips epilator is not charging, read the tips below for a possible solution.
Some Philips epilators only work when plugged in, while others are cordless and must be charged before use. Check the packaging or user manual to see which type you have.
If your epilator is corded, plug your epilator into an electric socket and try switching it on again.
Before first use, make sure the epilator is fully charged. This ensures the epilator will work correctly when you use it for the first time.
Make sure the charging cable is completely inserted in the charging socket at the bottom of the epilator.
Make sure you use an adapter with the right specifications (5 V, more than or equal to 1.5 A, IPX4). If you do not have an adapter with the right specifications, you can buy one from the Philips web shop.
It may seem like the epilator is not charging, but the real reason is that it's not switching on because it has become clogged with hair and debris. Thoroughly clean your epilator according to the instructions in the user manual, then try to switch on the device again.
Make sure that the electric socket that you use to charge or run your epilator is working properly. Try charging or running the epilator in a different electric socket to see if this works.
The information on this page applies to the following models:BRE708/00, BRE728/00, BRE740/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›