Discontinued
50996GPX1
For fresh and healthy air in your car
Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health.
with healthy-air indicator
and fragrance dispenser
Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed
Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on dashboard, headrest, under seats and rear deck
Unique 3-layers filtration process eliminates 99% of 0.3µm (PM2.5) harmful fine particles (incl. industry and exhaust fumes, dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses), and neutralizes 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals (incl. car interior plastics and upholstery). Boost power function cleans air quickly at highest speed