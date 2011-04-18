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Discontinued

GoPureCar air purifier

50996GPX1

For fresh and healthy air in your car

Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure Automotive Clean Air system. The Philips unique 3-layer filtration process removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health.

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For fresh and healthy air in your car

  • with healthy-air indicator

  • and fragrance dispenser

Filter replacement indication

Filter replacement indication

Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on dashboard, headrest, under seats and rear deck

Cleans 99% of in-car air pollutants. Healthy air in 9 min

Cleans 99% of in-car air pollutants. Healthy air in 9 min

Unique 3-layers filtration process eliminates 99% of 0.3µm (PM2.5) harmful fine particles (incl. industry and exhaust fumes, dust, allergens, bacteria and viruses), and neutralizes 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals (incl. car interior plastics and upholstery). Boost power function cleans air quickly at highest speed

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