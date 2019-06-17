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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 4000i Air Purifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31

Discontinued

Series 4500iAir Purifier

AC4558/31

Healthier air, always

Philips’ new air purifier Series 4500i is designed to complement your home's design with the efficient and stylish solution to reduce PM2.5, harmful gases and allergens in your home.

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Decorate your home with clean healthy air

Healthier air, always

  • Room size: up to 48m²

  • Room size: up to 104m²

  • PM2.5&Gas&Allergen feedback

Smart sensing

Smart sensing

A smart sensor detects even the slightest change in air and automatically adjusts fan speed for optimal purification performance.

Intelligent auto purification

Intelligent auto purification

Offers 4 specially designed auto modes for you to optimize your air according to your needs: general, pollution, gas and allergen, creating a safe haven for you in your house.

Fast purification result

With a particle CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 400m3/hour, it cleans the air in a room of 20 m2 in less than 8 minutes*.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 400m3/h by the room size of 48 m3 (assuming the room is 20 m2 in floor area and 2.4 m in height.)

  2. Tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015.

  3. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  4. Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  5. Activated carbon media measured by 3rd party lab, shows most of the pores size are 1nm – 2nm, and AC surface area of the activated carbon is 1070m2/g. Filters' total Active Carbon surface area of 1 football field size is based on int'l standard football field size

  6. Tested by GMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria.