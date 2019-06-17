Discontinued
AC4558/31
Healthier air, always
Philips’ new air purifier Series 4500i is designed to complement your home's design with the efficient and stylish solution to reduce PM2.5, harmful gases and allergens in your home.
Room size: up to 48m²
Room size: up to 104m²
PM2.5&Gas&Allergen feedback
A smart sensor detects even the slightest change in air and automatically adjusts fan speed for optimal purification performance.
Offers 4 specially designed auto modes for you to optimize your air according to your needs: general, pollution, gas and allergen, creating a safe haven for you in your house.
With a particle CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 400m3/hour, it cleans the air in a room of 20 m2 in less than 8 minutes*.
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It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 400m3/h by the room size of 48 m3 (assuming the room is 20 m2 in floor area and 2.4 m in height.)
Tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015.
The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
Activated carbon media measured by 3rd party lab, shows most of the pores size are 1nm – 2nm, and AC surface area of the activated carbon is 1070m2/g. Filters' total Active Carbon surface area of 1 football field size is based on int'l standard football field size
Tested by GMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria.