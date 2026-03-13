Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Series 4500i Air Purifier
Discontinued
Support
AC4558/31
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EDC 72 AC4550; AC4552; AC4556; AC4558;
User Manual Philips Series 4500i Air Purifier AC4558/31
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Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
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I cannot connect my Philips Air Purifier with the App
Contacting Philips
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