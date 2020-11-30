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Water dispenser

ADD6911/90

Better than boiling

With smart wifi connection, the dispenser can track and monitor your drinking water. Instant heating technology provides hot water within seconds. The RO system and UV-LED guarantee clean water by removing up to 99.999%* contaminants.

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RO filtration meets smart sensing and control

Better than boiling

  • RO filtration

  • Instant heating

  • 4 temperature settings

  • Wifi connection

Fresh hot water on demand in 3 seconds

The piping hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like. No more waiting.

Precise temperature control - from 45 to 95 Celsius via app

Thanks to the step-less thermostat control, you can set whichever temperature you like from 45 to 95 Celsius via the app, perfect for making your favorite beverage.

RO filtration removes up to 99.999% of contaminants*

Innovative All-in-One RO filtration combines 5 stages of filtration in just 1 filter. It provides clean water by removing up to 99.999% of viruses** and bacteria*, up to 99.9% of soluble lead, pesticides, chlorine and chemicals such as PFOA and PFOS*. Long-life filtration lasts up to 1 year****

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by international certification and testing agency BV under laboratory conditions.

  2. Tested by international certification and testing agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

  3. Compared to 500ml bottled water. Filter capacity is up to 2000L.

  4. Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming usage of 6L/day.