RO filtration removes up to 99.999% of contaminants*

Innovative All-in-One RO filtration combines 5 stages of filtration in just 1 filter. It provides clean water by removing up to 99.999% of viruses** and bacteria*, up to 99.9% of soluble lead, pesticides, chlorine and chemicals such as PFOA and PFOS*. Long-life filtration lasts up to 1 year****