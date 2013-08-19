Discontinued
AS360/05
Stream your music and charge your Android phone
This speaker, AS360, delivers superb sound in great style. Stream music from your phone wirelessly over Bluetooth for effortless enjoyment, dock it for a fast charge or charge a second device using USB.
Bluetooth®
for Android
USB port for charging
10W, Battery or AC operated
The improved version of Philips FlexiDock features a micro USB connector, perfect for any Android powered phone. The docking mechanism is a great fit for any Android phone, thanks to the smooth and rounded edge design of the connector. It offers maximum adjustability. Simply slide the connector left or right, or rotate it to fit any location or orientation of the Micro USB port on your phone. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connector.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Philips speaker, however, is armed with high fidelity Bluetooth®-aptX® wireless technology - giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both latest Android™ smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.