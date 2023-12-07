Home audio
All series
wireless speaker dock
Discontinued
Support
AS360/05
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (5)
Volume is lower when my Philips speaker runs on battery
Is there another way to play songs through my Philips dock (except Bluetooth)?
Does my Philips dock support any applications?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
Can I use my Philips dock speaker with other devices?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you