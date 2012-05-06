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Discontinued

Philips FidelioA3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

AW3000/10

1 award

All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

Get your music wirelessly, in high fidelity sound with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speaker. Stream music wirelessly with 4 Hi-Fi drivers to offer an immersive music experience from a compact speaker

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.

  • High fidelity stereo sound

  • 36W, 4 Hi-Fi drivers

  • Analog-in

AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

AirStudio+ Lite to control music from your mobile device

Available from the Apple App store and Google Play, the App automatically detects mobile and other compatible devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network, giving you instant control of your music. Control music playback, volume and sound settings, as well as online music services and Internet radio from any device, anywhere.

Angled speaker for wider stereo sound

Angled speaker for wider stereo sound

The speaker feature specially-angled professional grade Hi-Fi drivers, designed to produce the most extensive and immersive soundstage possible. The positioning of the drivers offers unparalleled, dynamic sound quality regardless of where you are in the room. The unique design also allows the speakers to fit unobtrusively into the interior design.

Audio line-in

Audio line-in

An added line-in connection allows you to connect external music sources to the Philips system in addition to the wireless option. Simply connect the speakers to the line-in, audio-out or headphone jack of any media player – like your CD/DVD player, TV or MP3 player

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.