ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

Philips Fidelio A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Discontinued

Support

Philips FidelioA3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

AW3000/10

Philips Fidelio A3 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Software & drivers

Mediaserver(mac)

  • version: 7.2.7
  • PKG file, 6.8 MB
  • 3 June 2014

Mediaserver(mac)-readmefile - English

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 172.2 kB
  • 3 June 2014

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 4 December 2023

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 520.2 kB
  • 5 December 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you