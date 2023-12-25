AWP3381MG/97
Compact and portable, health along with
The Philips high borosilicate glass boiling bottle helps you to enjoy your water more portable . Safe to boil water with hall-effect switch design , 4 types temperature setting and 4 types heating time setting.
4 types temperature setting
4 types of time setting
High borosilicate glass
400mL
BPA-free
Quickly get your hot water in around 7 minutes.
10mins, 30mins, 60mins, 90mins, 4 types of time setting.
45 degree , 55 degree , 85 degree, 99 degree, 4 types temperature setting.