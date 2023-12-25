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GoZeroBoiling bottle

AWP3381MG/97

Compact and portable, health along with

The Philips high borosilicate glass boiling bottle helps you to enjoy your water more portable . Safe to boil water with hall-effect switch design , 4 types temperature setting and 4 types heating time setting.

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Boiling water in great convenience when-on-the-go

Compact and portable, health along with

  • 4 types temperature setting

  • 4 types of time setting

  • High borosilicate glass

  • 400mL

  • BPA-free

7 minutes to get boiling water

Quickly get your hot water in around 7 minutes.

4 types of time setting

10mins, 30mins, 60mins, 90mins, 4 types of time setting.

4 types temperature setting

45 degree , 55 degree , 85 degree, 99 degree, 4 types temperature setting.

Technical Specifications

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