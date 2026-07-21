Discontinued
Support
BM50B/10
Discontinued
What are the advantages of Izzylink streaming?
Is the music sent only from the master speaker?
What are the benefits of Izzylink private network?
What are the Master and Slave speakers in Izzylink speaker group?
What is the range of Philips Izzylink network?
How many Izzylink speakers can be added in one group?
Can I add more than 1 group of Izzylink devices at home?
Can my Izzylink speaker support video accompanied audio streaming?
Audio from Izzylink speaker stutters due to Wi-Fi interference
How to create a group of my Philips Izzylink speakers?
How to ungroup one Philips Izzylink speaker from the group?
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