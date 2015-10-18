Discontinued
BM50B/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB & FM. With a tap of button, music from smartphones, CD/USB & radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app.
wall-mountable
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.