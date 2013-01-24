Other items in the box
- FM antenna
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick Use Guide
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB & FM. With a tap of button, music from smartphones, CD/USB & radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Balance, Clear, Powerful, Warm and Bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
izzylink™ expands all the music source, your favorite apps from smartphone, tablet or computer, CDs, FM radio stations, USB, Audio-in wirelessly to every room.
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.
Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.
