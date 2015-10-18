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Discontinued

Wireless multiroom music system

BM50B/10

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy music system plays music via Bluetooth, CD/USB & FM. With a tap of button, music from smartphones, CD/USB & radio stations will play simultaneously to any izzy speaker in any room. Easy setup with no router, password or app.

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One tap to play music in every room

  • wall-mountable

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • Bluetooth®

  • with MULTIPAIR

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

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