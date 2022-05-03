Discontinued
Support
BRL160/00
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair