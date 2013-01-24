Home
SatinShave Prestige

Wet and Dry electric shaver

BRL160/00
3 Awards
  A flawless, close shave
    SatinShave Prestige Wet and Dry electric shaver

BRL160/00

    BRL160/00
    A flawless, close shave

    Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to.

    A flawless, close shave

    Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to. See all benefits

      A flawless, close shave

      from our most advanced shaving system

      • Dual foil shaver
      • Advanced shaving system
      • 1hr recharge + quick charge
      • 3 accessories
      Our most advanced shaving system for our closest ever shave

      The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.

      Multiflex head with dual foils for fewer missed hairs

      As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure there are fewer hairs missed.

      Soft-touch comfort cushions for a super soft skin feel

      The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head deliver a smooth pass and a gentle skin feel, especially in curvy areas.

      Pearl-tip trimmer and safety bars protect from scratches

      The rounded pearl tip trimmer and the safety bars under trimmer protect your skin from scratches for a comfortable shave.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      5 min quick charge

      5 minute quick charge for a full shave.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Travel cap
        Yes
        Skin stretcher cap
        Yes
        Pouch
        Basic pouch
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Battery indicator
        • Battery low
        • Battery charging
        • Battery full

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        • Dual foil shaver
        • Advanced shaving system
        • Flexing head and foils
        Skin care features
        • Soft-touch comfort cushions
        • Rounded pearl tip trimmers
        • Safety bars

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Usage time
        1 hour
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 5 min quick charge
        • 1 hour charging time

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15V
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        2

          Awards

