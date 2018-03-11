Discontinued
BRL160/00
A flawless, close shave
Enjoy a flawlessly close and comfortable shave for your legs and body. Our most advanced shaving system gives you a silky-smooth skin without irritation. SatinShave Prestige - so comfortable you can shave daily, so close you don't have to.
Dual foil shaver
Advanced shaving system
1hr recharge + quick charge
3 accessories
The flexing curved blades are 75% more efficient than traditional ladyshave blades*. Under the protective foil, they follow your contours for our closest ever shave.
As you guide the shaver over your body, the multiflex head with floating foils and flexing neck moves with you to keep optimal skin contact. The dual shaving foils ensure there are fewer hairs missed.
The soft-touch comfort cushions either side of the shaving head deliver a smooth pass and a gentle skin feel, especially in curvy areas.
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