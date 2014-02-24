ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT100W/00

Keep your tunes close

Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.

See all benefits

Keep your tunes close

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2W

Advanced audio performance with a compact design

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips