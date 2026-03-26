FAC09CBCB5KBA4H/90
Cb5 wall-mounted AC
inverter,cooling
WiFi Intelligent Control
Cold Plasma
Turbo Cooling
Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.
The golden hydrophilic fins have high heat exchange efficiency and certain corrosion resistance. And it can make the condensate water flow away quickly to reduce the adhesion of dust and avoid bacteria breeding.
Optimized air duct design, advanced refrigerant flow, and structural engineering minimize noise for whisper-quiet operation.