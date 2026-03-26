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Cb5 wall-mounted ACSplit Air Conditioner

FAC09CBCB5KBA4H/90

Cb5 wall-mounted AC

inverter,cooling

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Cb5 wall-mounted AC

  • WiFi Intelligent Control

  • Cold Plasma

  • Turbo Cooling

Auto Restart with Memory

Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.

Golden Fin

The golden hydrophilic fins have high heat exchange efficiency and certain corrosion resistance. And it can make the condensate water flow away quickly to reduce the adhesion of dust and avoid bacteria breeding.

DN Multi-Dimensional Noise Reduction System

Optimized air duct design, advanced refrigerant flow, and structural engineering minimize noise for whisper-quiet operation.

Technical Specifications

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