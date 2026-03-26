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Cb5 wall-mounted ACSplit Air Conditioner

FAC12CBCB5KBA2H/90

Cb5 wall-mounted AC

inverter,cooling

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Cb5 wall-mounted AC

  • WiFi Intelligent Control

  • Cold Plasma

  • Turbo Cooling

Sleep Mode

Automatically adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and body temperature for a quieter, more restful night's sleep.

Smart Core Self-clean

Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.

Multi-Functional Composite Filter

Acts as a strong barrier against bacteria, effectively suppressing growth and ensuring cleaner healthier air output.

Technical Specifications

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