FAC12CBCB5KBA2H/90
Cb5 wall-mounted AC
inverter,cooling
WiFi Intelligent Control
Cold Plasma
Turbo Cooling
Automatically adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and body temperature for a quieter, more restful night's sleep.
Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.
Acts as a strong barrier against bacteria, effectively suppressing growth and ensuring cleaner healthier air output.