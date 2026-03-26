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Cb5 wall-mounted ACSplit Air Conditioner

FAC24CDCB5KBA1H/90

Cb5 wall-mounted AC

inverter,cooling

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Cb5 wall-mounted AC

  • WiFi Intelligent Control

  • Cold Plasma

  • Turbo Cooling

Smart Core Self-clean

Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.

Sleep Mode

Automatically adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and body temperature for a quieter, more restful night's sleep.

Filter Dirty Alarm

Smart reminder after 1,000 hours of operation alerts you to clean the filter, ensuring optimal performance and healthier airflow.

Technical Specifications

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