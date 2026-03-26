FAC24CDCB5KBA1H/90
Cb5 wall-mounted AC
inverter,cooling
WiFi Intelligent Control
Cold Plasma
Turbo Cooling
Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.
Automatically adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and body temperature for a quieter, more restful night's sleep.
Smart reminder after 1,000 hours of operation alerts you to clean the filter, ensuring optimal performance and healthier airflow.