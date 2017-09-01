Discontinued
FC5833/61
Full performance. Strong dust pick-up.
Our new EasyPro Expert cleans deeply with minimal effort. With superior PowerCyclone 6 and air-dust separation, for strong suction for longer. You'll clean efficiently, thanks to our high-performance TriActive nozzle and accessories.
1600 W
PowerCyclone 6
5 accessories
The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.
Extra handle for easy carrying
A tool always at hand for cleaning furnitures and small spaces.