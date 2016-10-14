Discontinued
FC6172/61
Thorough cleaning results on all floors
The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard-floors and carpets. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. The mini turbo brush cleans soft surfaces such as sofas, cushions and matrasses.
Cordless
Bagless
25.2 V
Mini turbo brush
Cordless cleaning with powerful 25.2V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1 hour of runtime. You can charge anytime without needing to wait for an empty battery
The 2-in-1 functionality gives you a stick vacuum cleaner and handheld vacuum cleaner in one. This allows you easy cleaning of both floor and furniture.
The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.