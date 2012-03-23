Discontinued
FC7070/61
Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
Philips’ new AquaClean simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results.
3-in-1
Triple-Acceleration Technology
Aqua Cyclone
All hard floors
Triple-Acceleration Technology delivers three simultaneous cleaning actions: – Cyclonic vacuuming: efficiently sucks up dust and loose dirt – Wet mopping: the first fast-rotating brush removes stains and spills effectively – Drying: the second fast-rotating brush absorbs the remaining water, reducing drying time
Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes deliver 6700 rpm to effectively remove dirt and stains while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices. Brushes clean themselves during use, thanks to the constant clean water applied to them, and to the centrifugal forces which drive the dirt and water picked up from the floors out of the fibers and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaClean brushes every 6 months.
AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, allergens are captured in water and cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio is removing 99,95% of allergens from cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy friendly home environment.
Suitable for wet mopping
Compared to vacuuming with a 2200 W vacuum cleaner and regular mopping