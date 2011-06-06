Discontinued
GC515/05
Remove obvious creases in no time
Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer with detachable hanging accessory and remove creases from your garments quickly.
1500 W
Adjustable pole
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
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