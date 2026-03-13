ProductsSupport
zh/en
QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer

Discontinued

Support

QuickTouchPortable garment Steamer

GC515/05

QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer - English

  • PDF file, 900.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer - English

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting