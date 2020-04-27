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  • Standard Product Photo Philips ProTouch Stand Steamer
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Discontinued

ProTouchStand Steamer

GC627/66

1 award

Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

Thanks to the innovative Dual Heating technology, the new PerfectCare garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance with no wet spots for great results effortlessly.

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with innovative Dual Heating Technology

Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots

  • Max 6 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 90g steam boost

  • No descaling needed

  • OptimalTEMP heated plate

Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

Maintenance free engine, no descaling needed*

Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.

OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

OptimalTEMP heated plate, guaranteed no burns*

Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable fabrics

  2. tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

  3. tested to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 5 years of usage.