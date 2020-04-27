Discontinued
GC627/66
Great results in just one stroke, no wet spots
Thanks to the innovative Dual Heating technology, the new PerfectCare garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance with no wet spots for great results effortlessly.
Max 6 bar pump pressure
Up to 90g steam boost
No descaling needed
OptimalTEMP heated plate
The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.
Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.
Awards
On all ironable fabrics
tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
tested to IEC protocol with hard water for 500 hours to simulate 5 years of usage.