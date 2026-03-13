Discontinued
Support
GC627/66
Discontinued
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
Should I wash my Philips Stand Steamer’s mat/board cover?
How should I steam a shirt with my Philips stand steamer?
How do I use my Philips stand garment steamer’s glove?
The base of my Philips Garment Steamer is leaking
The hose of my Philips stand garment steamer is stiff
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
The ironing board of my Philips Stand Steamer is unstable
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water