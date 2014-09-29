Discontinued
HD2079/08
Consume the whole bean for full nutritional value
Want to enjoy more nutrition from beans? Too busy to filter in morning? Thanks to PowerGrind & Super steam heating technology of Philips Filter-free Soymilk maker, you can now enjoy whole bean nutrition and rich taste. No more filtering!
0.9~1.1L
5 programs
850 W
No need to filter
Advanced PowerGrind technology cuts beans more finely, so there's no need for filtering! What's more, 20% more dissolved protein is extracted from the soybeans* (* tested by Philips, compared with Philips HD2072/01)
Super saturated steam heating technology stabilizes the temperature inside the pot, facilitating the transformation from soybean to soymilk and improving the soymilk taste.
Making your favorite drink is easy by selecting the right program, including soymilk, rice paste, pureed soup, chunky soup and fruit/veggie juice.