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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Soy milk maker HD2079/08
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Soy milk maker HD2079/08

Discontinued

Avance CollectionSoy milk maker

HD2079/08

Consume the whole bean for full nutritional value

Want to enjoy more nutrition from beans? Too busy to filter in morning? Thanks to PowerGrind & Super steam heating technology of Philips Filter-free Soymilk maker, you can now enjoy whole bean nutrition and rich taste. No more filtering!

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Drink directly, no need to filter

Consume the whole bean for full nutritional value

  • 0.9~1.1L

  • 5 programs

  • 850 W

  • No need to filter

PowerGrind technology cuts beans finely, no filtering

PowerGrind technology cuts beans finely, no filtering

Advanced PowerGrind technology cuts beans more finely, so there's no need for filtering! What's more, 20% more dissolved protein is extracted from the soybeans* (* tested by Philips, compared with Philips HD2072/01)

Super steam heating technology improves the soymilk taste

Super steam heating technology improves the soymilk taste

Super saturated steam heating technology stabilizes the temperature inside the pot, facilitating the transformation from soybean to soymilk and improving the soymilk taste.

5 programs and well designed recipe book

5 programs and well designed recipe book

Making your favorite drink is easy by selecting the right program, including soymilk, rice paste, pureed soup, chunky soup and fruit/veggie juice.

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