Discontinued
Support
HD2079/08
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Soy milk maker HD2079/08
Want to enjoy more nutrition from beans? Too busy to filter in morning? Thanks to PowerGrind & Super steam heating technology of Philips Filter-free Soymilk maker, you can now enjoy whole bean nutrition and rich taste. No more filtering!
Why are there spots at the pot bottom of my Philips soymilk maker?
Why my Philips soy milk maker overflows during use?
Can I make my own Philips soy milk maker recipes?
Why the food in my Philips soy milk maker is burnt?
How to clean burnt food from my Philips soy milk maker
How do I maintain my Philips soy milk maker?