ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • HD3072_20_RFT_Online_RGB.tif
  • HD3072_20_RFT_Online_RGB.tif

Discontinued

3000 Series1.8L, WHITE, MULTIFUNCTION

HD3072/20

Mini size, big functions, In style

Brand new mini rice cooker with stunning performance to get various delicate meals and snacks. Perfect size for single people or small families.

See all benefits

Hassle-free cooking enjoyment for rice and more

Mini size, big functions, In style

  • Mini rice cooker

  • Multiple cooking programs

  • Maifanshi Coating Inner Pot

Fast cooking mode for effortlessly get no half-cooked rice

Fast-cooking mode quickly provides no half-cooked rice just with one button.

8 handpicked menus to deliver multiple delicious dishes

Totally 8 handpicked cooking modes to deliver multiple delicious dish choices: fast cooking (rice), braised rice, soups, porridge, multigrain, claypot, yogurt and cakes.

Steam valve design for a better moisture cooking condition

Unique designed steam valve provides a better moisture condition for the cooked rice, bringing out the natural flavor of the food for optimum taste.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips