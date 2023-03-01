Discontinued
HD3072/20
Mini size, big functions, In style
Brand new mini rice cooker with stunning performance to get various delicate meals and snacks. Perfect size for single people or small families.
Mini rice cooker
Multiple cooking programs
Maifanshi Coating Inner Pot
Fast-cooking mode quickly provides no half-cooked rice just with one button.
Totally 8 handpicked cooking modes to deliver multiple delicious dish choices: fast cooking (rice), braised rice, soups, porridge, multigrain, claypot, yogurt and cakes.
Unique designed steam valve provides a better moisture condition for the cooked rice, bringing out the natural flavor of the food for optimum taste.