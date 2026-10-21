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3000 Series 1.8L, WHITE, MULTIFUNCTION

Discontinued

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3000 Series1.8L, WHITE, MULTIFUNCTION

HD3072/20

3000 Series 1.8L, WHITE, MULTIFUNCTION

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Brand new mini rice cooker with stunning performance to get various delicate meals and snacks. Perfect size for single people or small families.

  • PDF file
  • 21 October 2026

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