Cooking
All series
3000 Series 1.8L, WHITE, MULTIFUNCTION
Discontinued
Support
HD3072/20
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Brand new mini rice cooker with stunning performance to get various delicate meals and snacks. Perfect size for single people or small families.
My Philips Rice Cooker has no display
There is water in the main body groove of my Philips Rice Cooker
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