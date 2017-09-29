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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Café Gaia Coffee maker HD7564/20
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Café Gaia Coffee maker HD7564/20
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gaia Coffee maker HD7564/20
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Café Gaia Coffee maker HD7564/20
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Café Gaia Coffee maker HD7564/20
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gaia Coffee maker HD7564/20

Discontinued

Café GaiaCoffee maker

HD7564/20

Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, in both coffee quality as in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

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Aroma twister for optimal taste in each cup

Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

  • With glass jug

  • Black & metal

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

A rich coffee flavor due to a concentrated waterflow

A rich coffee flavor due to a concentrated waterflow

Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavors are extracted from the coffee grounds.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

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