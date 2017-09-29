Discontinued
HD7564/20
Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design
The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, in both coffee quality as in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
With glass jug
Black & metal
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavors are extracted from the coffee grounds.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
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