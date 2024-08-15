Search terms

    Milk Twister Milk frother

    CA6500/63

    Amazingly velvety foam

    The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam.

    Amazingly velvety foam

    Your cup of coffee just got more interesting

    • Non-stick coating
    • Fits 120ml milk
    • Enough for 2 cappuccinos
    • Prepares hot & cold froth
    Not only for a variety of delicious hot & cold coffee recipes like Cappuccino and Latte, but also for delicious Milk drinks like Milk Tea.

    Cleaning the Philips milk twister requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick.

    With a capacity of 120 ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips Milk Twister will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos

    Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Milk Twister and its innovative frothing whisker creates the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.

    The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.

    The milk frother can be lifted off the base for filling the milk foam easily. Placing the milk frother back is equally easy due to the round connector.

    One touch for easy operation

    This Milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      0.75  cm
      Capacity
      120  ml
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Frothing time
      130  s

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
      151 x 151 x 217  mm
      Weight of product
      0.79  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      128 x 128 x 194  mm

    • General specifications

      Ease of use and comfort
      Dishwasher safe parts

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Power consumption brewing
      420 - 500  W

