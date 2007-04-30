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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7692/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7692/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7692/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7692/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7692/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7692/90

Discontinued

Pure EssentialsCoffee maker

HD7692/90

Have a perfect espresso just pressing a button

This sophisticated coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma with great design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your coffee to your taste whenever you want, the insulated jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer.

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My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

Have a perfect espresso just pressing a button

  • With thermal jug

  • Made in Germany

  • Black

1.400 Watt

1.400 Watt

The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.

Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

Decalcification indicator light

The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.

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