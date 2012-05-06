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  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee
  • One touch espresso and coffee

Discontinued

Saeco InteliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8751/88

One touch espresso and coffee

Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare a tasty Espresso or creamy milk froth with just a touch of a button.

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With 100% ceramic grinders

One touch espresso and coffee

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Black

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

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